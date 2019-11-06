Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 784 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,043 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368,684 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,518,644,000 after purchasing an additional 470,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total transaction of $9,925,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 133,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $25,110,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,551,709 shares of company stock valued at $841,331,509. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $194.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The company has a market cap of $552.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

