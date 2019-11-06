Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Trading 25.2% Higher

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) traded up 25.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.34, 128,729 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 461,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.33% and a negative net margin of 4,081.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Fair purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 66,561 shares in the company, valued at $83,201.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 68,000 shares of company stock worth $79,640. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,105,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

