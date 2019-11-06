Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.15)-$0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.5-91.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.01 million.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. 543,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,524. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $755.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.58.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.