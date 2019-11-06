Berenberg Bank Cuts Keller Group (LON:KLR) Price Target to GBX 600

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KLR. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of Keller Group stock opened at GBX 528 ($6.90) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.38. Keller Group has a twelve month low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 742 ($9.70). The stock has a market cap of $382.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 556.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 633.92.

In other Keller Group news, insider Venu Raju acquired 20,000 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($148,961.19).

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

