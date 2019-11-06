Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI stock opened at $131.82 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $147.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands to $139.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.39.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.