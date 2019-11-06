Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 268,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 11.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 71,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 79,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $63.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,395,987 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on shares of Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

