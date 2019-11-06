Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,751 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 4.4% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,224,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,408,000 after acquiring an additional 403,636 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,163,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,111,000 after acquiring an additional 273,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 329,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $154.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.87. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $124.93 and a 52-week high of $157.82.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

