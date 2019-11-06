Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,113,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,638.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $591,624.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,529.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,808 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $583.00.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $563.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.24 and a fifty-two week high of $589.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $538.31 and a 200 day moving average of $515.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

