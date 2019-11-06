Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 166 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,656,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3,887.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 170,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 166,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $385,444.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,118 shares of company stock worth $1,477,392. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet raised QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

