Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Down 2%

Bertrandt AG (ETR:BDT) shares fell 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €48.65 ($56.57) and last traded at €49.30 ($57.33), 20,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.30 ($58.49).

BDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bertrandt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €51.75 ($60.17).

The stock has a market cap of $431.59 million and a PE ratio of 10.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.89 and its 200-day moving average is €57.03.

Bertrandt

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

