Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have $106.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BYND. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.95.

NASDAQ BYND traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.73. 3,666,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475,336. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,640,000.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 580.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

