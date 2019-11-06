B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for B&G Foods in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

BGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price objective on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

B&G Foods stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 333.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deann L. Brunts acquired 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,127.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,272 shares in the company, valued at $422,722.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

