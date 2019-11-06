BidaskClub Lowers OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.08.

Shares of OCFC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,862. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $6,513,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 148.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 55.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 157,941 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

