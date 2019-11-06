BidaskClub Upgrades CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 target price on CDW and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.63.

Shares of CDW opened at $135.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19. CDW has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $136.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 62,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $7,072,152.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,742,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $662,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,422.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,155 shares of company stock valued at $21,491,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in CDW by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in CDW by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in CDW by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

