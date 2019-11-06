BidaskClub Upgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti set a $47.00 price target on shares of PC Connection and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:CNXN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.81. 112,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 88.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 3.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 5.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

