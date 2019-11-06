Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BIO. ValuEngine cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.75.

NYSE:BIO opened at $348.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $220.05 and a one year high of $358.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $560.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $362,724.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,905. Corporate insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

