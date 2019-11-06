BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ (BCRX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BCRX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $228.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.86. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,091.44% and a negative return on equity of 371.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 228,525 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 563,822 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.