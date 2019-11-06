BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

BioNTech stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

