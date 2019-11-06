BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BNTX. UBS Group started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of BNTX opened at $18.48 on Monday. BioNTech has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $21.99.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

