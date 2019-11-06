BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 97,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,889. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.