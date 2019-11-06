BitBay Market Capitalization Achieves $8.22 Million (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. BitBay has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and $915.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, BitBay has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00024102 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000604 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

