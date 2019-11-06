Bitcoin Confidential Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $412.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

