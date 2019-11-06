Bitcore Hits One Day Volume of $2,678.00 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $2,678.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002348 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Exrates and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,336.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $190.09 or 0.02034001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.97 or 0.03241937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00677019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00685766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00418370 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,917,446 coins and its circulating supply is 17,416,487 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, QBTC, Exrates, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.