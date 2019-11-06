Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $38,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $1,776,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Black Hills by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Black Hills by 1.1% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 28,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 14,705.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $578,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 160,306 shares in the company, valued at $12,364,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,227. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of BKH traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.62. 188,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,307. Black Hills Corp has a twelve month low of $59.49 and a twelve month high of $82.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

