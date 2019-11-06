BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,461,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,323,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.14% of Baidu worth $1,697,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $108.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.84.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $108.05 on Wednesday. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $196.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average is $116.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

