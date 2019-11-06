BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 887,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $1,917,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,322,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,803,000 after purchasing an additional 159,282 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,489,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,376,000 after purchasing an additional 503,411 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,204,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,653,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 707.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.65.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

