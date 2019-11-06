BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Reduced by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,417,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in BlackRock by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in BlackRock by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.49.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total value of $893,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $482.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $487.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

