BlackRock Inc. Purchases 558,734 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Genuine Parts worth $1,481,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 173.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

