BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,135,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603,034 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $1,571,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16,307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 552,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,212,000 after purchasing an additional 548,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,649,000 after purchasing an additional 487,834 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14,359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 430,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,406,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,164,000 after purchasing an additional 231,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 919,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,524,000 after purchasing an additional 165,992 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $387,274.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $4,604,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,405. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MKC opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $171.10.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

