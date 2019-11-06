BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.04

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.04 and traded as high as $15.65. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

