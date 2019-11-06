Bloomsbury Publishing Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.28 (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.28 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BMY traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 260 ($3.40). The stock had a trading volume of 68,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,153. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 268.44 ($3.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $195.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 246.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.93.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.