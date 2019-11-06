Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.87

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 8323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.11. Blucora had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

