BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 255.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.16% of BMC Stock worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 289.6% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 47,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,350,303.91. Also, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 40,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,002,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,696 shares of company stock worth $3,676,884 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,575. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

BMCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research upped their target price on BMC Stock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BMC Stock from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded BMC Stock from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens upgraded BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.