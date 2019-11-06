BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $964.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

BMCH traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. 30,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

In related news, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 40,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,800.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 47,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,350,303.91. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,696 shares of company stock worth $3,676,884. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on BMC Stock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens upgraded BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.