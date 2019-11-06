BMO Capital Markets Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $85.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Crown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

CCK stock opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Crown has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $231,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,129,044. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Crown by 12.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown by 56.3% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 170,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,257,000 after acquiring an additional 61,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

