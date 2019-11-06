Bmo Laddered Preferred Shr Indx Etf (TSE:ZPR) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Bmo Laddered Preferred Shr Indx Etf (TSE:ZPR) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.64 and last traded at C$9.63, approximately 92,677 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 177,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.69.

