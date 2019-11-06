Boenning Scattergood Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.08.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FCF. ValuEngine cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

FCF opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 533.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

