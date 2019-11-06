Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NWBI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.67. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $18.81.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.30 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 21.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $123,235.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,935.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 28.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,615,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,863,000 after acquiring an additional 311,292 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.