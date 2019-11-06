Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 51.0% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 357,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,893,000 after acquiring an additional 120,885 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Booking by 45.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after buying an additional 201,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Booking by 19.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock opened at $2,025.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,007.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,898.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,081.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $20.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,087.41.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.