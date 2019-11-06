Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Booking by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,087.41.

Booking stock traded down $13.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,011.70. 19,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,992. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,007.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,898.17. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,081.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $20.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

