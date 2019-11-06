BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.51. 120,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,985. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

