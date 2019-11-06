Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $12.50 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 11.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 28,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 9.1% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Amgen by 28.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $215.08 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $219.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.29. The company has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,426 shares of company stock worth $3,594,108. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

