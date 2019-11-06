Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $198.37 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.30 and a 200-day moving average of $205.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,524 shares of company stock valued at $14,731,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

