Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 906 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 446.4% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $227.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $239.89. The firm has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.67.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

