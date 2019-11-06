Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 980 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $23,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,832,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup set a $260.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.93.

Shares of APD opened at $216.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.81. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.64 and a fifty-two week high of $232.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.