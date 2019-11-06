Bottos (BTO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $458,426.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $458,426.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, LBank and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.98 or 0.06243778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002253 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014316 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, LBank, Gate.io, BigONE and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.