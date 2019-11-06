BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,071 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in BP were worth $17,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of BP by 15.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 95,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BP by 0.3% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 939,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 4.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BP by 9.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. BP plc has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BP. Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of BP from $570.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.59.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

