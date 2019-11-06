Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 220,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 139,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $58.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

