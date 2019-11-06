British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target Raised to GBX 529 at Goldman Sachs Group

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 526 ($6.87) to GBX 529 ($6.91) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BLND has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 584.31 ($7.64).

Get British Land alerts:

BLND stock traded down GBX 11.20 ($0.15) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 592.60 ($7.74). The stock had a trading volume of 4,250,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 465.30 ($6.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 591.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 553.38.

In related news, insider William Jackson bought 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 562 ($7.34) per share, for a total transaction of £11,211.90 ($14,650.33). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,052 shares of company stock worth $1,151,015.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.