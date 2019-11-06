Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $309.18. 95,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,782. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $217.61 and a 52-week high of $323.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.56 and its 200 day moving average is $285.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total transaction of $5,774,200.00. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,550,860. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.58.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

